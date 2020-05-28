Share:

LAHORE - The inaugural Higher Education Commission (HEC) funded four-week online training course for the 41 fellows of the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) under the National Faculty Development

Programme (NFDP) concluded on Wednesday. According to a press release issued by the HEC media department, the first cohort of 41 IPFP fellows programme was conducted online with technical assistance from the Microsoft due to COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in the country. The IPFP programme supports universities in getting the services of fresh PhDs for a period of one year in anticipation of their recruitment to regular faculty positions.

It said the NFDP course was organized by the newly established National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE).

It aims to provide new faculty with the practical skills and competencies they will need in order to become successful academics.

These include courses in teaching effectiveness, including online teaching, research management, and professional practice. This is in keeping with the HEC’s strategy that all higher education programmes should be driven by the goal of future student success. The programme, led by a team of national and international experts, was delivered in accordance with the highest standards online readiness established by HEC in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The NFDP 2020 course is to be delivered between now and August 2020 in 12 cohorts of 40 participants each. This is the first cohort of the course.

Banuri emphasized that the real success of this programme will come from the work of participants in the time to come.