LAHORE - Hot and dry weather is expected in the most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour. Meteorological Department said that hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, while very hot in central and southern districts. Today (Thursday), hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, very hot in central and southern districts. While rain- wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Sargodha and Gujranwala.