ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Thursday (today) take up petition of Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan Member National Assembly (MNA) belonging to Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) challenging the notification regarding constitution of National Finance Commission (NFC).

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will conduct hearing of the petition wherein the bench had previously directed the petitioner’s counsel to assist it in the light of the Supreme Court’s observation about powers of the Centre under Article 149.

The NFC is meant to distribute financial resources among the federal government and the provinces. It includes distribution of taxes collected by the federal government which form a divisible pool.

According to Article 160 of the Constitution, the president constitutes the NFC after every five years for a period of five years. Once there is a consensus of all stakeholders on a particular formula to distribute the finances, the award is implemented for the next five years.

The PTI led federal government on May 12 formed the 10th NFC to announce the new award.

The Ministry of Finance notified constitution of the 11-member commission after approval by federal and provincial members and its terms of reference by President Arif Alvi.