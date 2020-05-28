Share:

PESHAWAR - Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said that keep­ing in view the novel corona vi­rus pandemic, shops will remain open four days a week -- Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thurs­days -- till 5pm while barber shops and saloons will be open on Fri­days, Saturdays and Sundays un­der the Standard Operating Proce­dures (SOPs) and necessary shops will remain open round the clock.

He said this while talking to me­dia persons after visiting different markets in the provincial capital yesterday.

He informed that the govern­ment led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting on two fronts — corona virus and poverty -- adding majority of the country’s popula­tion lived below the poverty line which was why the government had eased the lockdown.

Ajmal Wazir said that the second phase of Ehsaas Program would start soon under which the KP government will provide cash re­lief to the poor.

In addition, Rs 12,000 will be given to the beneficiaries from the Zakat Fund adding that the num­ber of 29,000 people registered for Zakat Fund was increased to one lakh.

On this occasion, Ajmal Wa­zir paid homage to the services of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz who him­self was in quarantine while fight­ing the corona on the frontline.

He again warned the hoarders that an ordinance was in place to deal with them. He also informed that despite the lack of resourc­es, doctors and other medical staff were working on the front line against corona.