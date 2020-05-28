PESHAWAR - Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said that keeping in view the novel corona virus pandemic, shops will remain open four days a week -- Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays -- till 5pm while barber shops and saloons will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays under the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and necessary shops will remain open round the clock.
He said this while talking to media persons after visiting different markets in the provincial capital yesterday.
He informed that the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting on two fronts — corona virus and poverty -- adding majority of the country’s population lived below the poverty line which was why the government had eased the lockdown.
Ajmal Wazir said that the second phase of Ehsaas Program would start soon under which the KP government will provide cash relief to the poor.
In addition, Rs 12,000 will be given to the beneficiaries from the Zakat Fund adding that the number of 29,000 people registered for Zakat Fund was increased to one lakh.
On this occasion, Ajmal Wazir paid homage to the services of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz who himself was in quarantine while fighting the corona on the frontline.
He again warned the hoarders that an ordinance was in place to deal with them. He also informed that despite the lack of resources, doctors and other medical staff were working on the front line against corona.