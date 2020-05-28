Share:

Faisalabad - Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner visited Government General Hospital Samanabad to review the provision of medical facilities during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Saddar Umar Maqbool and District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed. Deputy Commissioner went to see the beds in the emergency ward and inquired from the patients and their families about the performance of the hospital in terms of medical treatment. He said that the performance of government hospitals and the provision of medical services is being monitored continuously on the instructions of the Punjab government. He said that medical services in government hospitals have been alerted even during Eid in case of any emergency. The Deputy Commissioner also sought necessary information from the Medical Superintendent regarding the medical facilities and said that patients of emergency should be treated on top priority and they should get benefits of special arrangements made by the government. He also checked the availability of medicines, presence of ambulances, proper condition of medical machinery, duties and attendance of doctors and staff, toilets and sanitation situation.