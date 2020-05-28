Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy continues to pro­vide assistance to the deserving families affected by coronavirus in different parts of the country.

According to a spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, ration and protec­tive equipment was provided by the force in far-flung coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan, especial­ly Ormara, Hub Goth, Gadani, Mir­pur Sakro, Sajawal, Saidpur, Goth Shah Abdul Latif Jandani and Goth Muslim Abad.

They also provided assistance to the deserving families in the sub­urban areas of Karachi including Hawksbay, Manora, Salah Abad, Younis Abad, Kimari Town, Shan­ti Nagar and Pahlwan Goth. Ration was also distributed by Pakistan Navy personnel amongst deserv­ing families in different districts of Punjab.