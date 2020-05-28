ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy continues to provide assistance to the deserving families affected by coronavirus in different parts of the country.
According to a spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, ration and protective equipment was provided by the force in far-flung coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan, especially Ormara, Hub Goth, Gadani, Mirpur Sakro, Sajawal, Saidpur, Goth Shah Abdul Latif Jandani and Goth Muslim Abad.
They also provided assistance to the deserving families in the suburban areas of Karachi including Hawksbay, Manora, Salah Abad, Younis Abad, Kimari Town, Shanti Nagar and Pahlwan Goth. Ration was also distributed by Pakistan Navy personnel amongst deserving families in different districts of Punjab.