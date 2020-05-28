Share:

MARDAN - One more patient died of coro­navirus in the district yesterday taking the tally to 26 while sev­en more people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24, health sources said.

They said that 1,846 tests were conducted in the district so far, the 1121 people tested negative. A to­tal of 318 suspected corona virus patients were allowed to go home from quarantine centers while the number quarantined is nil at quar­antine centers in the current time.

Around 240 suspected patients were discharged from different isolation centers in the district while 31 patients were at isola­tion centers. A total of 37371 people were screened in different parts of the district so far.