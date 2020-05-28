MARDAN - One more patient died of coronavirus in the district yesterday taking the tally to 26 while seven more people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24, health sources said.
They said that 1,846 tests were conducted in the district so far, the 1121 people tested negative. A total of 318 suspected corona virus patients were allowed to go home from quarantine centers while the number quarantined is nil at quarantine centers in the current time.
Around 240 suspected patients were discharged from different isolation centers in the district while 31 patients were at isolation centers. A total of 37371 people were screened in different parts of the district so far.