BEIJING -The online sales in Pakistan have increased significantly and if Pakistan pursues the development of logistics service and instant delivery service, it will create 78,000 jobs.

The traditional offline sales around the world have been seriously affected due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The online sales have been developing rapidly, and as far as I know, online sales in Pakistan have also increased significantly.

“If Pakistan pursues the development of logistics service and instant delivery service, and reaches the level of China, it will create 780,000 employment opportunities for Pakistanis according to the proportion of population. The number may grow to 1.56 million in the future,” Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law said in his article published by China Economic Net here on Tuesday.

Small and medium-sized enterprises are now facing great difficulties due to the pandemic, but various online sales platforms have provided them with new opportunities.

More and more companies of clothing, shoes and hats, electronic products, frozen food, etc. have begun to sell their products on online platforms.

Online sales have become an important business mode during the pandemic period, and will also become the future development trend of business.

From January to April this year, the total retail sales of social consumer goods in China increased by 6.1 percent over the same period of last year. It is estimated that domestic consumption in China will increase further in the next few months of this year. We would like to share China’s experience with Pakistani friends.

He believed that the development of e-commerce needs strong support from at least two industries: the mobile communication technology and the logistics service. Now, no matter in urban or rural areas, e-commerce, logistics service and mobile communication are highly developed in China. We may stay indoors and buy whatever we need through online platforms.

In Pakistan, e-commerce is developing rapidly, but mobile communication and logistics service may be a little behind as some people in rural areas may not have mobile phones. There is also a conceptual problem. As far as I know, some Pakistanis still like to go shopping in department stores and pay cash, which is considered as a kind of enjoyment. But in the current pandemic period, it would be better not to go out.

In addition, the development of logistics service industry can also create a large number of employment opportunities. Now, the number of employees in China’s logistics service industry is more than 5 million, and it may reach 10 million in the next few years.

In conclusion, from the perspective of consumptive habits, online shopping has become the dominant trend; from the perspective of business strategy, sellers hope to have multiple modes of “offline + online” and “foreign trade + domestic consumption”; from the perspective of industries and enterprises, it is urgent for them to realize informatization and digitalization through industrial transformation and upgrading.

To expand domestic demand and consumption is conducive to recovery of economic development under the COVID-19 pandemic situation.