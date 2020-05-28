Share:

KARACHI - Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, and Parliamentary Party Leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh, vehemently criticizing the Sindh Government for its poor performance, on Wednesday.

When the PIA Airbus A320 crashed, there was not a single ambulance of the provincial government to deal with the causalities at the site of incident.

While questioning on the performance of the provincial government, they asked, has there even a single government hospital equipped with cold-storage facility to place at least 200 dead bodies at one time?.

They stated this while addressing a press conference at Iqra University Campus along with Head of Baitul Mal Sindh Hunaid Lakhani here.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi said two major airplane crashes were witnessed in PPP-led governments. He said the former rulers had devastated the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) by recruiting more than 4500 surplus staff. He said when the government of PPP started the loss of PIA was Rs 35 billion. While in the government of Nawaz Sharif the estimated loss of PIA was Rs 500 billion.

He further said local and foreign experts were probing the causes of the plane crash, adding that there were no sufficient ventilator operators in the mega-city. Firdous Shamim said they would expose massive corruption in all departments of the Sindh government. He said Nisar Khuhro presented the statement of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail out of context, adding, they had demanded to implement Article 149. Jobs were given through the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on the basis of fake domiciles.

The Parliamentary Party Leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh, said over-staffing on the basis of political nepotism during the government of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and other previous regimes marred the national flag carrier.

This national institution was still carrying the unnecessary burden of thousands of surplus staffers recruited, Haleem Adil said adding, they were not against the 18th amendment, but they wanted its proper implementation.

He said nobody knew where the funds granted under the 18th amendment were spent. He further said these corrupt people devoured Rs 15,000b during last 12 years in the name of the 18th amendment.

He told that the PTI would continue to expose the corrupt PPP government in Sindh and PTI was organized in whole Sindh at grassroots level.

He also took to task the provincial minister Saeed Ghani for his comments on plane crash. He said they would ensure to pay Rs five million more to the bereaved families.

Hunaid Lakhani said the press conference of the leaders of the Sindh government was based on lies. He said Sindh was the only province of the country where education graph was going down.