PESHAWAR - More than 100,000 calls have been received on the Toll Free emergency helpline no (1700) of the Chief Minister E-Volunteer program launched to provide free information and facilitation to pub­lic in the prevailing Corona situation.

Under the initiative, professional volunteers telephonically provide free advice, information and facilitation to the public related to various services including Corona awareness, health, psychiatry, pharmacy, rescue, municipal, wom­en and children protection.

During the period of one and half months - April 12 to 22nd May, 100,966 calls were re­ceived seeking information and advice which were facilitated by the volunteers engaged un­der the Chief Minister E-volunteer initiative being managed by the provincial Relief and Rehabilitation Department.

According to details, out of the total calls received, 41365 calls were related to coro­na awareness, 14127 calls were about health services, 5594 related to psychiatry services, 3303 related to pharmacy services, 3713 relat­ed to women and children protection, 4599 re­lated to rescue services, 4069 related to munic­ipal services, 9721 related to PDMA services, 5284 related to Citizen Portal and 8347 calls were related to civil defence.

In a statement issued to this effect, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the E-volunteer initiative has been launched in or­der to facilitate the citizens in having easy ac­cess to various services and facilities without going out of their homes in the prevailing Co­rona situation.

He said that provision of maximum facili­ties to the public at their door steps during the lockdown was one of the focus areas of the pro­vincial government adding that result orient­ed measures are being taken to this end and launching of the E-volunteer initiative is one of those measures.

He appreciated the efforts of Relief and Re­habilitation Department for effectively manag­ing the operation of the E-volunteer program.