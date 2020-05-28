PESHAWAR - More than 100,000 calls have been received on the Toll Free emergency helpline no (1700) of the Chief Minister E-Volunteer program launched to provide free information and facilitation to public in the prevailing Corona situation.
Under the initiative, professional volunteers telephonically provide free advice, information and facilitation to the public related to various services including Corona awareness, health, psychiatry, pharmacy, rescue, municipal, women and children protection.
During the period of one and half months - April 12 to 22nd May, 100,966 calls were received seeking information and advice which were facilitated by the volunteers engaged under the Chief Minister E-volunteer initiative being managed by the provincial Relief and Rehabilitation Department.
According to details, out of the total calls received, 41365 calls were related to corona awareness, 14127 calls were about health services, 5594 related to psychiatry services, 3303 related to pharmacy services, 3713 related to women and children protection, 4599 related to rescue services, 4069 related to municipal services, 9721 related to PDMA services, 5284 related to Citizen Portal and 8347 calls were related to civil defence.
In a statement issued to this effect, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the E-volunteer initiative has been launched in order to facilitate the citizens in having easy access to various services and facilities without going out of their homes in the prevailing Corona situation.
He said that provision of maximum facilities to the public at their door steps during the lockdown was one of the focus areas of the provincial government adding that result oriented measures are being taken to this end and launching of the E-volunteer initiative is one of those measures.
He appreciated the efforts of Relief and Rehabilitation Department for effectively managing the operation of the E-volunteer program.