Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army on Wednesday shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Rakhchikri Sector along the Line of Control.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, the quadcopter had intruded 650 meters on Pakistan’s side of the LoC. The ISPR Director General said that the intrusion by the Indian spying quadcopter is Saffron terrorism.

In a tweet, Major General Babar Iftikhar said. “#PakistanArmy troops shot down an Indian spying #quadcopter in Rakhchikri Sector along LOC. The quadcopter had intruded 650 meters on Pakistan’s side of the #LOC.” According to the military sources, the Indian military uses quadcopters for aerial photography of Pakistani posts along the LoC as part of its intelligence-gathering operations and target selection before carrying out cross-LoC shelling.