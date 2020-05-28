Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy relief operations aimed at supporting deserv­ing families during Coronavirus pandemic, continued in various part of the country.

Pakistan Navy troops reached out to urban, far-flung rural towns/ villages and distributed necessary commodities includ­ing safety items to the under­privileged populace, said a Pa­kistan Navy press release issued on Wednesday.

Protective suits were also provided to related authori­ties/ hospitals, it further said. In Sindh and Balochistan prov­inces, thousands of families were provided ration bags, protection masks and disinfec­tant material.

Ration was distributed at var­ious localities in coastal and Creeks Area, prominently in Or­mara Town, Hub Goth, Gaddani, Mirpur Sakro, Sujawal, Saidpur, Goth Shah Abdul, Latif Jandani and Goth Mus­limabad. Pakistan Navy is also persistently supporting the vul­nerable families located at sea­shores of Karachi including Hawks Bay, Manora, Salahabad, Younisabad Kemari Town, Shan­ti Nagar, Gonjani, Pehelwan Goth etc. Wide-reaching relief activ­ities were undertaken in Pun­jab Province where thousands of ration bags were distribut­ed in various cities including Bahawalpur, Multan, Khanew­al, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Lahore, Daska and Si­alkot. Additionally, medical and personal safety equipment in­cluding masks, gloves and pro­tective suits were provided to local authorities and district hospitals in various small towns and cities.

Naval Chief urged countrymen to reflect sacrifice and brotherhood in this testing time

Pakistan Navy Women Associ­ation (PNWA) also vowed to re­store hope, educate community about safety precautions and ex­tended donations to low-income and daily wages personnel.

Ration bags were also distribut­ed by PNWA to the distressed fam­ilies in adjoining villages of Islam­abad, Bani Gala, Bhara Kahu and Murree.Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abba­si in his message on the occa­sion of Eid ul Fitr wished peace, progress and prosperity for the country and urged countrymen to reflect mutual sacrifice and brotherhood in this testing time of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Naval Chief expressed solidarity with COVID-19 suf­ferers and their families. Pa­kistan Naval authorities also reached out and paid tribute to Shuhada families and ensured their wellbeing.