Information Minister Shibli Faraz has said that our nuclear capability is guarantor of Pakistan’s and its nation’s security.

Senator Shibli Faraz, in his tweet on occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, said that on this day, Pakistan became the first Muslim nuclear power. Pakistani nation is united for defense and development of the country, he added.

Information Minister, while criticizing Maryam Nawaz, urged her not to link hard work and efforts of an entire generation with her family and said that the nation is aware of those who abandoned workers and their narrative and ran away.

Youm-e-Takbeer is being observed today (Thursday) with great zeal and fervor.

On this day [28th May] in 1998, responding to Indian nuclear tests, Pakistan carried out five successful nuclear tests in Chaghi, Balochistan followed by another nuclear test on 30th May in Kharan.

After these nuclear tests Pakistan became seventh nuclear power of the world and first in the Muslim world.