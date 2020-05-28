Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has received over20,000 suspects and confirm patients of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the filter clinic since the virus outbreak occurred, The Nation learnt on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) decided to install a PCR machine in the hospital for the COVID-19 testing. The documents available with The Nation said that since the outbreak of COVID-19, the filter clinic of the PIMS hospital received 22,625 patients so far including suspects and confirm patients. The documents also said that in the previous 24 hours, 130 patients reached at hospital’s filter clinic for the COVID-19 test. Around 77 patients were recorded on Emergency Clinic Filter counter no. 1 while 53 were received on second counter. Deputy Director PIMS Dr. Minhaj Siraj informed The Nation that currently 52 COVID-19 patients are admitted in the hospital and eight are on ventilators. He said that so far the hospital has the capacity of admitting the patients. He said that 22 beds are allocated in COVID-19 isolation ward and 50 beds in the private ward.

“So far 52 patients are admitted in the hospital,” he said. According to the documents, the city has 223 ventilators and 90 have been allocated for COVID-19 patients and 13 have been occupied.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services (NHS) Dr. Zafar Mirza also paid a visit to PIMS to review the arrangements taken in the wake of COVID-19 in the city. The top health official was also accompanied by the newly appointed secretary health Amir Ashraf Khawaja and Director General (DG) health. A statement issued by the Ministry of NHS said that the SAPM took briefing from the Executive Director (ED) PIMS on the current situation and response of the hospital on COVID-19. SAPM Dr. Zafar Mirza on this situation said that government is taking every measure to protect people from the COVID-19, while new PCR machine will be installed in the hospital for the COVID-19 testing. Dr. Mirza said that the patients admitted in PIMS are being provided all possible facilities while healthcare workers are also giving best services in these difficult times. He said that the healthcare workers are working day and night to cope with the challenge of COVID-19 and their protection is top priority of the government. Dr. Mirza also said that government is ensuring uninterrupted supply of Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) in the hospital. As per the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), in the last 24 hours, 151 more COVID-19 cases were reported in the city taking the toll 1879 from 1728. Meanwhile, the death toll with another addition in a day also became 18. The number of recovered patients has become 152.Earlier, the ministry has decided to standby the private hospitals in case of overflow of the patients in the public sector hospitals of the city. National Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Network (NHEPRN) of the ministry had held a meeting to formulate the strategy to cope with the possible overflow of the patients. Around nine private hospitals of the city have been put on standby to admit the serious patients of COVID-19 and put them on ventilators if required.

Two public sector hospitals including National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicines (NIRM), Federal General Hospital (FGS) and four private hospitals of the city have been designated to accommodate the patients with mild to moderate patients.

High risk patients who need ventilator will be shifted to the hospitals including Riphah International Hospital, ISRA, IMDC and Shifa.

It was also decided that the mild asymptomatic COVID-19 patients will be shifted to NIRM, FGH, HBS, RAWAL, Watim and Margallah hospitals.