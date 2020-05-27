Share:

BUCHAREST - Players in the Romanian league could be banned for up to 12 matches for spitting when the season resumes after the novel coronavirus stoppage, according to a new protocol prepared by the Romanian FA (FRF) and the country’s professional league. The FRF hopes to resume the domestic top-flight campaign on June 13 but the decision needs government approval. The FRF suspended all football competitions in mid-March. Players could face a ban of between six and 12 games and a fine for spitting on the pitch or blowing their noses, the strategy document said. They should also return home wearing the kit they used during the match. Players should be at least two metres away from each other during the warm-up while the starting team and substitutions won’t be allowed to stay together before matches. The Romanian league will resume without spectators and no more than 150 people can be at the stadium during matches. European soccer’s governing body UEFA has given the federation until June 1 to submit plans on how it intends to complete the domestic season, the FRF has said.