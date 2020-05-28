Share:

LAHORE - Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb has asked the government to publish an advertisement for missing Prime Minister Imran Khan who has disappeared after making promises to the masses.

According to the media reports, Marriyum Aurangzeb bitterly criticised PM Imran Khan and his government saying that the prime minister who promised 10 million jobs, 5 million houses was nowhere to be found. She said that the heirs of PIA plane crash victims were also anxious to know whereabouts of their prime minister. She said that it was regrettable that those who in the past demanded resignation from the government on the sinking of a boat were missing after the plane crash.

Marriyum, while highlighting ineffectiveness of the government said that crops were being destroyed by locusts and death rate of coronavirus was also rising but the government appeared to have no strategy to deal with the situation.

She further complained that for the last five years, the hearing of foreign funding case was in process but the prime minister who promised self-accountability was totally missing from the scene.

Blaming the Prime Minister Imran Khan for giving subsidy despite the shortage of sugar in the country, the spokesperson said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar should be produced before the inquir commission and its proceedings should be shown live.

Responding to Shahzad Akbar’s press conference, she said that the government had only set the objective of putting political opponents in jails and Press Information Department hosts a circus every day.

She reiterated that the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab CM Usman Buzdar were the guilty in this case. She said that Imran Khan was the one who ratified the ECC decisions.

She questioned why Imran Khan had not been summoned by the sugar commission. “If Nawaz Sharif can be summoned as prime minister then why not Imran Khan,” she argued.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Shahzad Akbar should also read the reply of Abdul Razak Dawood and Asad Umar in the report that bhe had presented in the press conference.

She said that Imran Khan and Usman Bazdar could not be saved after sugar theft. She demanded explanation that why export of sugar was allowed and why the commission did not call Khusro Bakhtiar.

She said that Shehbaz Sharif’s name was being associated with Salman Shehbaz’s sugar mill even though Chaudhry Sugar Mill had been closed for the last two years and not a single rupee’s worth of sugar was exported from Salman Shahbaz’s sugar mill.