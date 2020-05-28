Share:

Rawalpindi-PML-N leader and spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb said yesterday Prime Minister Imran Khan should step down immediately claiming he is the responsible person for the “sugar theft” in the country.

Speaking at a press conference here, she said that the Sugar inquiry commission should also summon PTI chief Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar to interrogate them in the wheat and sugar crises.

She claimed that the PM had committed a national crime by allegedly allowing sugar export despite the masses were facing shortage of the commodity. She said the duo must face the inquiry commission as if the PM was not produced before the commission, the report is incomplete.

She further questioned why the inquiry commission did not call Khusro Bakhtiar and his brother despite allegedly having substantial evidences that the sugar was stocked in their warehouses.

She alleged that Asad Umar and Razzaq Daud also failed in satisfying the inquiry commission. “The government should present the real culprits before the commission instead of saving their skins,” she said adding that the commission had allegedly declared the answers of Asad Umar unsatisfied.

She said the nation has to purchase sugar of Rs 507 billion. She said the government provided subsidy to its blue eyed mill owners.

“If three times elected PM of Pakistan Mian Nawaz Sharif and former CM Mian Shehbaz Sharif could face the apex courts and commission then why not Imran Khan,” she raised a question.

Maryam Aurangzeb claimed Imran Khan has no interest in resolving the problems of masses.

She added that the government has recruited a force of spokespersons to allegedly launch attacks on political opponents.

She said Mian Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan an atomic power but he was being victimized without any reason. He said the PML-N leaders were not corrupt and always worked for bringing uplift in the lives of people of Pakistan.

“PTI has failed in launching new development projects in the country and that is why its leadership is hurling baseless allegations against the PML-N leadership,” the PML-N spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Punjab Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, in his reaction to the remarks of Marriyum Aurangzeb against Prime Minister Imran Khan, said that she is only raising baseless and hollow criticism.

He said that Sharif brothers did not celebrate any Eid in Pakistan during their stints in power except in 2017 when they were arrested and were in prison, Chohan added.

Fayyaz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has preferred his own country instead of going abroad to spend his official holidays, unlike previous heads of government, and is handling matters of state with due diligence.