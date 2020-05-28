Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested a young man on charges of attempting to sexuallyassault a six year old girl, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

A case has been registered against the accused who was identified as Muhammad Wahab, he said.

According to him, a man lodged a complaint with Police Station New Town stating her six year old daughter was kidnapped by Muhammad Wahab for raping her.

He also told police that the kidnapper attempted to rape her daughter. He asked police to register a case against accused and to arrest him.

Police lodged a case and arrested the accused. SP Rawal Division RaiMazhar briefed the CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas about the progress in case.

Meanwhile, four Christian girls, who reportedly were kidnapped, appeared before a court of law and recorded their statements, the police spokesman added. He said the four girls told judge that nobody kidnapped them instead they went for outing by themselves. He said police had registered kidnapping case on application of Anwar Masih, the father of the girls.

He said earlier wife of Anwar had also got registered a case against Amjad accusing him of abducting her daughter Fatima. However, later on the man produced marriage certificate in court and the police are investigating the matter, he said.