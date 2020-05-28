Share:

ISLAMABAD-Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik, on Wednesday, urged the government to take the case of continuous unprovoked Indian aggression across Line of Control and targeting of civilian population by India to the United Nations Security Council.

While strongly condemning the Indian continuous aggression across LoC, he said that Pakistan must take the international community into confidence about Indian anti- Pakistan war plans, recent consistent LOC violation and now high level drone spying. He said that Nepal had shown resistance for the first time ignoring earlier influence of India.

In a statement, he said that it was obviously because of some understanding somewhere that China had increased its influence. “India, out of nowhere and without any violation, has started intruding in four undisputed Chinese areas”, he added.

Senator Rehman Malik, a former Interior Minister, said that in fact India wanted to make a double road along with Chinese boarders to take its artillery and heavy weaponry along the actual control line and both India and China had agreed on this ‘Actual Control Line’. He said that on the other hand PM Modi had increased its aggression across LoC and killing civilian every day in order to provoke Pakistan.

He said that war of words between China and USA was getting serious which could not be ignored in the given situation. He said that India was actually trying to push the world to the verge of WW-III. He said that PM Modi who used his tongue more than his brain was likely to fall in the hands of its masters in the west.

Senator Malik said PM Narendra Modi earlier had been threating Pakistan and now China and India must not forget that any such initiatives of Warcraft venture would be dangerous for this region and India was going to be the loser in this war-game. He said that he had been persistently and repeatedly saying that Modi would be used to destabilise South Asia and China.

He said that the in the light of the straining relationship of India with Bangladesh and Nepal, India should be examined strategically. He said that the regional potential of war could trigger as China had developed its interest in Nepal. He suggested that Pakistan should not feel comfortable with developing situation in India as India would take its initiative of war with China subject to clearance from its western masters.

Senator A. Rehman Malik said that it is high time for Pakistani Government to get out of merely issuing statements and tweets but should place a resolution in UNSC about the war like situation which was developing in South Asia and particularly about the Indian incessant violations on the LOC.

He said that the high-quality Indian drone’s entry was not for any Bollywood movie but India was collecting qualitative ground intelligence to implement its evil design against Pakistan. He said that Pakistan must present a resolution in UNSC to discuss Indian malicious designs to destabilise the regional peace.

He said that the government must give a top priority to this issue, as anything could be expected from Modi to do against Pakistan and China to serve his masters and to divert attention from his internal high level disturbances because of his recent unwise polices.