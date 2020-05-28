Share:

Russia on Thursday reported the highest-ever number of fatalities caused by the novel coronavirus infection, with 174 people claimed over the past day, raising the death toll to 4,142.

But recoveries also outnumbered new cases for the third day in a row, as over the last 24 hours 8,785 recoveries were registered in the country versus 8,371 new infections, the country's emergency task force said.

Russia remains the country taking the worst hit globally in terms of the number of cases, following the US and Brazil. In total, 379,051 people have caught the virus in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, with 150,993 of them having successfully recovered.

The country continues mass testing to detect the virus at early stages, with 9.7 million tests carried out so far.

On Tuesday, the government said the situation with coronavirus spreading had reached a “stable” and controlled level and started cautiously lift restrictions.

Relaxed restrictions

Starting June 1 Moscow will reopen all non-food trade and some consumer services, and scheduled walks will be allowed for residents.

In addition, sports and health care centers, as well as resorts with medical licenses, including those related to the tourist industry, will start operating.

President Vladimir Putin also announced a military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II will take place on June 24, after a delay from its original date of May 9.

He instructed Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin to start preparations to organize the celebrations.

Putin also asked Sobyanin to share with other regions medical supplies and equipment unused due to falling coronavirus numbers in the capital and to send medical teams experienced in fighting the virus to areas that need help.

Meanwhile, the entry of foreigners and stateless people to Russia will remain banned. International and railway travel will also continue to stay suspended.

Two top Russian officials are being treated in hospital for the coronavirus, while four more have recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

The pandemic has claimed more than 355,700 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in China last December. The US, Brazil and Russia are currently the world’s worst-hit regions.

Some 5.7 million cases have been reported worldwide. As many as 2.35 million people have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University