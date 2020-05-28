Share:

ATTOCK-Smilesspreaded among inmates of a shelter home known as Dar ulAmaan in Attock on Wednesday when a Taxila based NGO celebrated Eidand distributed Eid gifts among them. Women and children of Dar-ul-Aman, a welfare institution for the helpless and the oppressed women in Attock experienced an exciting afternoon as a program was arranged by Bright Future Welfare Trust in collaboration with local administration ofAttock and also received Eid gifts. The organization presented clothes, bangles, toys, and mehndi to the shelter inmates as Eid gifts.

Superintendent Dar-ul-Aman, AyshaKiran speaking on this occasion thanked the NGO and requested them to support government efforts in addressing the concerns of homeless children.

“Living away from home and parental care is a tough challenge. These women and children need enhanced societal support in overcoming the stigma of homelessness,” she said.