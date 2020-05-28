Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Health Department on Wednesday has apportioned focal persons regarding coordination for availability and occupancy of ventilators and HDUs beds in hospitals of Karachi. The names of focal persons are Dr Sikander Ali Memon, Chief Technical Officer & Dr Ashique Hussain Shah, Technical Officer, Health Department, Dr Seemin Jamali & Prof Qurban Shaikh Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Prof Shahid, Prof of Medicine, SMBBMC Lyari, Dr Ameer Muhammad Khan, AMS Lyari General Hospital, Dr Azhar & Dr Imran Sarwar Sheikh, Civil Hospital Karachi, Dr Naveed & Dr Ghazanfar, Indus Hospital Karachi, Prof Dr Haris Alvi & Dr Abdul Aziz Jukhio, Dow University Hospital Ojha Campus, Prof Sadiqa & Dr Hira Nand, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Trauma Centre, Dr Wajid & Dr Murtaza , National Institute of Child Health (NICH) Karachi, ICU -Universal Number, Aga Khan University Hospital, Karachi.