HYDERABAD-President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad, Imran Qureshi said on Wednesday that Sindh government should take initiatives for ensuring province’s economy back on the track.

In a statement, Qureshi said lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus and safeguard people of Sindh. He recalled that Pakistan was recently acknowledged as a country blessed with many tourist spots and after which the foreign tourists also began to visit the country in large numbers.

“Similarly the industry and investments were also showing a growth before the lockdown situation,” he added. He said it was responsibility of the government and the elected representatives to take possible measures and take trade and industry back on track because millions of people were affected by the lockdown. Qureshi said the PTI government’s top priority was welfare of the general public.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Education, Saeed Ghani, on Wednesday expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of motehr of late Amjad Sabri and wife of late Ghulam Farid Sabri. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Meanwhile, four drug peddlers were arrested and huge quantity of illegal substances confiscated from their possession in different areas of Mithi district on Wednesday.

On the directives of Inspector General Sindh, Mushtaq Mahar, DIG Mirpurkhas Zulfiqar Ali Larik carried out a raid, leading to the arrest of suspects Rano, Arbab, Hurmat Singh and Nawaz.

Police also recovered 35 liters of illicit liquor, one Motorcycle, 60 grammes of charas and 20 bottles of wine from their possession of the arrested the accused.

A case has been registered against the suspects under the control of Narcotics Substances Act 1997.