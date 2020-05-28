Share:

Islamabad-Sofia Vergara made her debut as a judge on America’s Got Talent recently during the season 15 premiere of the NBC talent competition show.

As the show opened, it was revealed that taping had taken place 17 days before a stay-at-home order was issued for Los Angeles, where it was shot. Heidi Klum, who’d left the show after season 13 in 2018, called it ‘the most amazing feeling to be back on this desk,’ while Sofia, 47, proclaimed herself ‘nervous,’ but ‘so excited’ to be joining AGT.

‘Sofia has gone from Modern Family to new family,’ cracked fellow judge and franchise creator Simon Cowell, 60. AGT host Terry Crews, 51, slammed his Golden Buzzer for Voices Of The City Choir. The first performers who went through were Les Kimes and Nina Meluzzi, whose hog-and-pig act saw four porkers jump hurdles, thread around legs, and push wheels across the stage.