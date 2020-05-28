Share:

PESHAWAR -Advisor to Chief Minister Khaber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relation, Ajmal Khan Wazir on Wednesday said keeping in view the Corona pandemic, a similar routine would be implemented for shops opening before Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said shops would remain closed after 5pm and would be opened on on four days a week including Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursdays till 5 pm whereas barbershops and saloons will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Talking to media persons after visiting different markets in the provincial capital, he said shops of basic and emergency affairs would remain open round the clock.

The advisor informed that the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting on two fronts - Corona virus and against poverty - adding, majority of the country’s population lived below the poverty line which was why the government eased the lockdown.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan always thought about the poor and initiated Ehsass Emergency Cash Program for laborers—the best and transparent programme in the history of the country.

Ajmal Wazir said second phase of Ehsas program would start soon under which KP government would provide cash to the poor. In addition, Rs 12,000 would be given to the beneficiaries from the Zakat fund, adding that the number of 29,000 people registered for Zakat fund was increased to 1,00,000.

On this occasion, Ajmal Wazir paid homage to the services of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz who himself was in quarantine while fighting against Corona on the front line whereas at the same time warned the hoarders again that an ordinance was in place to deal with them with severe penalties.

He also informed that despite lack of resources, the front line forces including doctors and other medical staff was working on the front line against coronavirus.