ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that the statement of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on countering anti-Muslim hatred being his top priority was victory of Pakistan's stance. In a tweet, the minister welcomed the United Nations Secretary General pledge to root out Islamophobia as his top priority. He said that attributing coronavirus to Muslims was a reflection of BJP's extremist thinking and its myopic mindset. He said that extremist attitude towards Muslims in India was a grave violation of human rights. United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had told a virtual meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states at the United Nations (UN) that countering anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobia was his “top priority”. He said he “fully agreed” with the assessment that it could pose a threat to international peace and security.