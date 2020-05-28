Share:

Islamabad-Valuable stone axes found at a 6,000 year old hilltop burial site in Germany have suggest Neolithic societies were not as egalitarian as once thought, experts said. The two weapons were found at the Hofheim-Kapellenberg site 140 years ago, but have only just been connected with the recently-discovered burial mound. Their connection to the burial mound indicates they came from a society in which elites were able to amass wealth.The hilltop enclosure of Hofheim-Kapellenberg — one of the best-preserved above-ground sites remaining from the Neolithic — features an entire rampart system and was first studied in the late 19th Century. Excavations in the enclosure had previously revealed evidence of a village — likely of around 900 inhabitants — that dated back to around 3750–3650 BC.