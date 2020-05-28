Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Wednesday said that the work on the Suki Kinari hydel power project was in full swing as progress on the project remained unaffected due to COVID-19.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Asim Bajwa said that19.5 percent work on the 874 MW power project had been completed. Bajwa is also Chairman of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA).

He said the project was being established at Kunhar River with an investment of US $1.963 billion under the umbrella of China Pakistan Economic Corridor. He informed that the project had so far created 4,250 job opportunities and after completion it would help reducing cost of electricity. “Bringing cost of electricity down is top priority of the government,” he added.