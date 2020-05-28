Share:

PESHAWAR - The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) continued provision of essential services during Eid-ul-Fitr and disposed about 1072 tons of waste in last three days in provincial metropolis Peshawar.

During Eid holidays sanitary workers were on duty with direction to keep the city clean and ensure pro­vision of drinking water. Prior to Eid prayers, the sanitary workers cleaned surrounding spots around all major mosques and used lime to disinfect them for safety of the worshippers.

The company also continued provision of ser­vices against Covid-19 uninterrupted by disposing of waste from all quarantine centers and disinfection of the targeted localities.

As per the data, WSSP collected about 421 tons of waste on the first day of Eid, 478 tons on second day, while 873 tons on the third day from the union coun­cils under its jurisdiction.