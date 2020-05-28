Share:

Pakistan is marking the 22nd anniversary of successfully conducting nuclear tests today.

On this day in 1998, responding to Indian nuclear tests, Pakistan carried out five successful tests of its own in Chaghi, Balochistan followed by another one on May 30th in Kharan.

Each year, the day, Youm-e-Takbeer is celebrated to commemorate the historic day when the country conducted the nuclear tests in 1998 as a response, in self-defence, to the nuclear tests and accompanying hostile posturing by its neighbour India.

After the tests were conducted successfully, Pakistan became the seventh nation in the world to possess nuclear weapons and the first Islamic country to do so.