Islamabad-Young children are better at reading on paper than they are on a digital screen, a study has found. More than 1,100 10 year old children in Norway performed two identical comprehension tests — one on screen and one on the traditional medium, paper. Scientists found that almost a third of students (30 percent) performed better when taking the paper test.

There was no difference for more than half (53 percent) of children. High-performing girls were hit hardest by the shift to screen-orientated reading. Researchers who led the study are now calling for a more nuanced approach to incorporating digital learning tools. In the modern classroom, especially during the coronavirus lockdown, online resources have become invaluable for both students and teachers alike.