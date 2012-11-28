KAMOKE/MANDI BAHAUDDIN/HAFIZABAD - Three persons including two girls were killed and six injured in separate incidents of violence and road mishaps over the past 24 hours.In the first incident occurred in Kamoke, a cruel father axed his elder daughter to death. According to detail Shahbaz, a resident of Habibpura Street No-4 went into argument over some petty issue which turned into a quarrel. In the meanwhile, he forced his wife to leave his house. But his two daughters, 14-year-old Kiran and 12-year-old Iram tried to pursue their father not to do so otherwise they would accompany their mother. At which he flared up attacked his daughters with an axe. Resultantly, one of the girls died instantly while her sister, mother and a brother got critical wounds.MANDI BAHAUDDIN, a man gunned down his sister. Reportedly, a man opened fire on his sister identified as Maryam Bibi in Chelianwala village over a domestic dispute, killing her on the spot. She was a married woman. On her grandfather’s complaints, the Saddr Police registered a case. HAFIZABAD, a minor boy was killed while three others including a minor child received serious burns in two different mishaps in the city.Nine-month-old Danial, son of Saqib Ali, a resident of Mohallah Madina Colony fell down from the bed and received serious head injuries. He was rushed to DHQ Hospital but could not survive. In another incident, Shahbaz Ahmad, his wife Samia and 3-year-old daughter Kinza were sound asleep in her house situated in Mohallah Bahawalpura when fire engulfed the whole room due to leakage from a gas heater. Resultantly all the three received serious burns and were taken to DHQ hospital where they were struggling for life.