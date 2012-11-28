KARACHI - A key activist of banned militant outfit Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was arrested from Orangi Town. According to local police, acting on a tip-off, law enforcement agencies raided a house in Orangi Town Data Nagar overnight and apprehended terror suspect, identified as Aneesur Rehman. The accused is believed to have links with prohibited groups like Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and TTP.According to preliminary investigation, Qari Shakil is the leader of this group. The suspect is reportedly behind a bomb attack that hit rangers’ compound at North Nazimabad earlier this month. He was shifted to undisclosed location for further interrogation.
Key Taliban leader arrested in City
