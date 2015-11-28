Meezan Bank, Karandaaz join hands with Honda

KARACHI (PR): Atlas Honda Limited recently signed a corporate partnership agreement with Karandaaz Pakistan and Meezan Bank to support the development of small and mid-size automotive part vendors in Pakistan. This is the first corporate partnership Karandaaz Pakistan and Meezan Bank have entered as part of the $50 million Corporate Vendor and Distributor Finance Programme launched recently.

The partnership will strengthen Atlas Honda’s supply chain and distribution channels by providing access to finance (capital investment and expansion working capital financing) for Atlas Honda’s small and mid-size vendors and distributors with growth potential by identifying local vendors and distributors with profitable growth potential and good operating and credit history, Atlas Honda will help identify and direct credit to strategic vendors and distributors and promote localization of automotive parts and broad based employment growth in Pakistan.

Read awesome

LAHORE (PR): Kindergarten Books with good content and fabulous design were launched by Edugate Publications in Fortress Square Mall, Lahore.

Two different series by the names of “The Awesome Books” and “Nature Love” have been introduced in initial phase. Kids from different schools including Beacon House School System along with parents and teachers found the books very attractive and appreciated the efforts.

Different competitions and activities were also organised which was a constant source of fun for all. The books are available at leading stores.

Cricket team visited Paradise Shopping Mall

FAISALABAD (PR): The world renowned players of Pakistan cricket team, captain azhar Ali, Taufeeq Umar, Adnan Akmal and Bilawal Bhatti made a special visit to the head office of Paradise Holdings in Faisalabad. They were there to meet Javaid Siddique, the chairman Paradise Holdings along with the CEO Nadeem Siddique, Asim Ghamza and other key members associated with the group.

The cricket celebrities not only valued the remarkable services benefitting the city residents and outstanding contributions made by Paradise Holdings in real estate development sector but also appreciated the dedication and commitment of the group towards the deliverance of high-end luxury living in Faisalabad. Moreover, the renowned cricketers visited Paradise Atrium Shopping Mall, a recently launched luxury shopping project of Paradise Holdings in Faisalabad where they witnessed and appreciated the elegant design and rapid construction of the Mall.

Paradise Holdings is an established provider of top-class residential, commercial, corporate and leisure developments in Faisalabad to meet the needs of modern families, businesses and communities.

Imran promoted as CEO of J. Walter Thompson

KARACHI (PR): J. Walter Thompson Asia Pacific appointed Imran Afzal CEO of J. Walter Thompson Pakistan, effective November 18. Afzal succeeds Mansoor Karim Sheikh, who has left to pursue other business opportunities after a long career with the agency, including eight years as CEO.

Afzal, a J. Walter Thompson Company veteran, joined the agency in 2009 as Regional Director of the Lahore office, and in 2011 was tapped to set up Walter, the company’s second agency brand in Pakistan. Walter grew rapidly under his leadership, producing highly awarded and highly effective, work for its clients.

In 2014, Walter brought home Pakistan’s first-ever Asia Pacific Effie for Pepsi. In April, Afzal became Managing Director of J. Walter Thompson’s Lahore agency.

“I would like to wish Mansoor all the best in the next chapter of his adventures. I have full confidence in Imran to lead our offices to the next phase of innovation and growth. He is a deeply engaged with our clients, our staff and our product,” said J. Walter Thompson Southeast Asia CEO Bob Hekkelman, who also has responsibility for Pakistan.

“I’m very thrilled and excited to have been given the opportunity to lead this organization,” said Afzal. “J. Walter Thompson creates pioneering ideas that building enduring brands and businesses, and I strongly believe in this approach and attitude. J. Walter Thompson works with the finest talent and leading brands in Pakistan, and I intend to make the agency stronger, bigger and bolder.”

Annual play at Alhamra Hall

LAHORE (PR): Campus held its annual play ‘Play On!’ on 24 and 25 November 2015 at Alhamra Hall, Mall Road, Lahore. The play was about an amateur theatre company that decides to put up a show for the opening night. With a haughty and eccentric playwright that interferes every given moment, a bumbling cast and crew, and a director at the edge of her sanity, anything that can possibly go wrong on the opening night will go wrong. Shaigan Bashir’s direction and the students’ flawless performance turned the play into a classical, theatrical performance.

The audience responded with thunderous applause and praised the students’ remarkable acting talents. Mian Imran Masood, the former Minister for Education was the Guest of Honour and Jehangir Firoz, COO, and Ms Irum Yousuf, Regional Director Centre (The City School), also attended the play.

VP QMUL visits Pakistan

LAHORE (PR): A delegation from Queen Mary University of London headed by Professor David Sadler (Vice Principal, International) visited Pakistan in the month of October. Academics from the School Business Management, the School of Languages, Linguistics, Films and the School of Electronic Engineering and Computer Science and staff from the partnerships office were part of the delegation.

The visit was aimed towards exploring opportunities of transnational education (TNE). The university also hosted dinners in Lahore and Islamabad for a vibrant and growing Queen Mary alumni community in Pakistan. Meetings were held with different private and public sector universities/ institutions and relevant authorities in the higher education sector of Pakistan.

Academics visited universities to deliver lectures and to share their research interests.

Various matters of mutual interests were highlighted including collaboration in research and capacity development models were also discussed.

In an interview Professor David deliberated on the Youth Dividend in Pakistan and why the time is ripe for change and a paradigm shift in the way transnational education is approached in Pakistan. He emphasized how time is ripe for more formal collaborations between institutions of UK and Pakistan:

PTCL teams up with Daraz.pk

ISLAMABAD (PR): Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has collaborated with Pakistan’s leading e-commerce platform, Daraz.pk, for Black Friday at www.daraz.pk/black-friday.

Black Friday, a globally celebrated retail festival featuring massive discounts, is also termed as ‘the shopping event of the year’. Daraz.pk is introducing this global shopping phenomenon for the first time in Pakistan with marathon of attractive deals and fabulous offers.

PTCL is offering exciting discounts on some of its most popular products, including Charji & EVO devices, DSL broadband internet and landline services. Customers logging on to Daraz.pk throughout the event are able to purchase all PTCL CharJi EVO Wingle/Cloud and EVO Wingle products at discounts up to 35pc along with a special 20pc discount on the CharJi EVO Tab. PTCL has doubled up the speed of its DSL broadband packages specially for Black Friday, with unlimited Internet & enormous discounts on installation. Free Smart TV app and Smart TV service are also available on various DSL packages.

VimpelCom, Global Tele combine for business

LAHORE (PR): VimpelCom Ltd. (“VimpelCom”) and Global Telecom Holding S.A.E. (“GTH”), together with Warid Telecom Pakistan LLC and Bank Alfalah Limited (“Dhabi Group shareholders”), have today reached an agreement to merge their Pakistan telecom businesses. The merger of Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (“Mobilink”) and Warid Telecom (Private) Limited (“Warid”) will see the combined entity serving 45 million customers. The transaction is the first merger in the mobile telecommunications sector in Pakistan.

Together with continued investments, the new entity will allow Mobilink and Warid to accelerate the availability of high-speed mobile telecommunications and provide consumers and businesses with a best-in-class mobile network, more competitively priced services and wider access to enablement facilities such as mobile financial services.