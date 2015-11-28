Raipur: A bus carrying Argentina's hockey team was today accidentally hit by a stone in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur where the Hockey World League (HWL) final is being hosted, prompting police to review the whole security arrangements. (Hockey World League: Argentina Thrash India in Opener)

The incident took place around 9:30 pm in Math Puraina area while the bus was carrying Argentina players to the hotel from the stadium after the visitors thrashed India by 3-0 in the opening game of the event.

"A window of the bus developed cracks after a stone allegedly hurled by a child on a stray animal accidentally hit the vehicle, but nobody was injured in the incident," Inspector General of Police Raipur Range, GP Singh told PTI.

The team safely arrived in the hotel under police escort, he added.

When the matter came to light the IG himself visited the spot to take stock of the incident and also called a meeting of senior police officials and security staff to review the situation.

"Although it was an accident but we have reviewed the whole security system and decided to strengthen it further.

Even we spoke to hockey federations and players and assured them of full protection during the event," Singh added.

Chhattisgarh is hosting host the men's Hockey World League Final from November 27 to December 6 here at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hockey Stadium.