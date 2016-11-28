SIALKOT/SAMBRIAL-Punjab Governor Rafiq Rajwana said that Pakistan is not isolated as the world has acknowledged our sacrifices and the frontline role in the war against terrorism to ensure peace across the globe.

Pakistan’s armed forces have successfully broken the network and nexus of the militants, he said while addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony of Cadet College in Sambrial.

The governor stressed a need for promotion of knowledge-based education and character building of the students. He highly hailed the role of the teachers, saying that the good and dutiful teachers are precious asset of the society. He said that teachers are the builders of educated nation.

He said that there could never be an alternative to teachers. He said that the government was striving to remove the darkness of the ignorance through spreading the light of knowledge through public-private partnership.

He urged the teachers and parents to focus on the character building of the students and stressed a need for bringing change in our social attitude towards the promotion of quality education for all. He said, “Students are the future of the country and all of us should secure our educational future by ensuring easy access to quality education in the society,” he said.

He also stressed collective efforts for the promotion of education to enhance the literacy rate. He said there was an immediate need to root out illiteracy at grass roots level to bring about radical changes in every sphere of life. He called for changing the education system and removing disparities to ensure even opportunities to all in the country.

On this occasion, the cadets paid rich tributes to the victims of APS Peshawar by performing a tableau there. Earlier, the governor distributed medals and prizes to the brilliant male and female cadets for their outstanding performance.