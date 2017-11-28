KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed all the office-bearers and workers of the party across Pakistan to hold celebrations at district headquarters on the golden jubilee Foundation Day , November 30, 2017.

The PPP chairman has also directed all the office-bearers and workers to host Party flags on their houses on the Foundation Day and send photos of the same through WhatsApp on following number: 0345-3733348.

It may be recalled that a huge public meeting to observe PPP Foundation Day has been scheduled at Parade Ground in Islamabad on December 5, 2017 where PPP workers from all over the country have also been invited to attend.