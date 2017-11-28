LAHORE - PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and senior leader Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi have said that army has foiled Nawaz Sharif's plan to initiate civil war in the country.

In a joint statement, they said the ousted prime minister hatched a conspiracy to start clashes between army and participants of Faizabad sit-in. Chaudhrys praised Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for not dragging army in the dispute and helped to resolve the issue successfully.

“If the army becomes controversial, people will lose trust in it and it will result in destabilization of Pakistan,” they viewed.

They said the destruction of PML-N had been started and it will never appear on power scenario in future.

Saying holding of immediate elections were not solution to the problems. They reiterated their demands for establishment of a national government. They said holding of elections without reforms will be meaningless.