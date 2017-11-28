OKARA - Pakistan Rangers shot down an Indian spy drone “Quadcopter” near Head Sulemanki Border on Monday.

As per details acquired, Rangers 13-Wing shot down the spy drone as soon as it violated Pakistani airspace. The debris of quadcopter fell near Rangers’ check-post which was collected. Further investigation into the matter is underway. Quadcopter is used for aerial photography. It is to be noted that this is not the first incident of its kind. Back in July this year, a similar drone was shot down along the Line of Control (LoC) in Bhimber sector, Azad Kasmir.