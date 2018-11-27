Share:

LOS ANGELES-Amber Heard was instantly ‘sold’ on playing her ‘Aquaman’ character when she found out she would be a ‘’badass warrior queen’’.

The 32-year-old actress plays Mera in the James Wan-directed superhero flick and the star revealed at the world premiere of the DC Extended Universe movie in London on Monday night that she loves the fact the movie is ‘’modern’’ and she plays a strong character who is not a ‘’damsel in distress’’.

Amber said: ‘’Mera’s a badass woman. When I first got introduced to her, I was sold on the fact she was a warrior queen and I asked, ‘Do I get a sword and a crown? Yeah I’ll get behind that!’

‘’I like that this movie is modern, Mera’s not a damsel in distress she is a badass superhero in her own right.’’

Mera is the love interest of the titular hero Arthur Curry - played by Jason Momoa - and she possesses hydrokinetic and telepathic powers that allow her to control her aquatic environment and communicate with other members of the Atlantean race.

And Amber loved every moment of working alongside Momoa, 39, on the highly-anticipated blockbuster, and admitted his ‘’energy’’ helped her get through the tough hours and long days.

She said: ‘’I could not have asked for a better co-star, his energy and his enthusiasm and his joy is contagious and infection and you need that, not only in this character or as a person but in sets when you’re filming for 18 hours a day for seven months at a time.‘’It can be gruelling but we have a really natural rapport and I think that came across on screen.’’