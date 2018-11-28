Share:

Lahore (PR): VentureDive, one of Pakistan’s leading technology solutions studios, announced the appointment of Shehzaad Nakhoda as chief technology officer, and Shakir Maniya as director service delivery and growth. As one of the top employers in the technology industry, VentureDive has always been able to attract top tier talent and these appointments area significant milestone in its efforts to deliver life-changing solutions to the world.

Shehzaad is one of the co-founders of VentureDive and a veteran of Silicon Valley. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Systems Engineering and a Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering, both from Stanford University. In a career spanning 23 years, he has observed, enabled and participated in the evolution of the Internet, from an academic research tool to the enabler of commerce, freedom, and prosperity.

VentureDive CEO Atif Azim says, “Since its inception, VentureDive’s goal has been to create an organisation that can impact people’s lives and improve them for the better. As two of the most respected and seasoned professionals, Shehzaad and Shakir’s knowledge and expertise will no doubt play a significant role in helping to achieve our ambitions. Both of them are excellent additions to our amazing team and we’re excited about our future together.”