RAWALPINDI - The Anti-Terrorist Court on Tuesday awarded 24-years Rigorous Imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 million in a case of acid attack .

Mubassar Hussain was found guilty of throwing acid on a girl face and a case was registered against three accused Mubassar Hussain, Anwar Hussain and Khurram Shahzad in 2017 by Pirwadahi Police station.

The police had registered the case against the accused on terrorism charges in addition to some sections of the Pakistan Penal Code ATC Judge Muhammad Asghar Khan pronounced the verdict after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments from both sides.

Mubassar had been sentenced to 14 years in jail on two counts under Section B/336 of the PPC while another 10 years under section 7/ATA Act.

The Court acquitted Anwar Hussain and Khurram Shahzad as no evidence was found against them.