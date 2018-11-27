Share:

ISLAMABAD-Australian High Commission to Pakistan here Tuesday screened a film on indigenous issues as part of the annual ‘Human Rights through Cinematography’ festival. ‘The Song Keepers’ tells the uplifting story of women from the oldest known cultures that are preserving some of the world’s oldest sacred songs.

The film also explores the impact of European settlement on Aboriginal cultures, a press release issued by the Australian High Commission said.

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Margaret Adamson noted that human rights for indigenous people was one of five focus areas for Australia’s 2018-20 term on the United Nations Human Rights Council, along with gender equality, freedom of expression, good governance and robust democratic institutions, and strong national human rights institutions.

“Australia is committed to assisting indigenous peoples, both in Australia and around the world, to overcome social and economic disadvantage through our foreign policy, trade policy and overseas aid program,” Ms Adamson said. “Australia and Pakistan are working on these and a range of other issues as members of the Human Rights Council during their simultaneous Council membership,” Ms Adamson said.

The screening was followed by a panel discussion with the Australian filmmaker, Naina Sen, and Pakistani human rights activists about the importance of cultural and religious diversity.