Islamabad-The ministry of interior has constituted a 6-member inquiry committee to probe into four cases of financial irregularities/audit paras involving the Capital Development Authority (CDA), according to official sources.

According to an ‘Office Order’ dated November 16, the inquiry committee has been constituted on the directions of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) regarding the audit paras/audit reports of different financial years. The committee comprises Irfan Anjum, Joint Secretary (CDA), Ministry of Interior (Chairman); Fazal-i-Mabood, DG, Audit and Accounts, CDA; Dr. Shahid Mehmood, Ex-Project Director, CDA; Ayaz Khan, Director W&S (Dev), CDA; Khizer Hayat, Dy Chief (Dev), Ministry of Interior and Sikandar Hayat Gondal SO (F&A), Ministry of Interior as Member/Secretary of the committee. The task/TORs of the inquiry committee are to probe into the cases as per PAC directives on case to case basis.

The cases include the audit report on BOT arrangement for Islamabad toll facilities for financial year 2010-11 and non-observance of PPRA rules and undue payment to the contractor(s) as pointed out in the audit paras for the financial year 2013-14 and as pointed out in a PAC meeting held in May 2016. The committee would also investigate procurement of consultancy contract due to engagement of consultancy services without pre-qualification (Rs 78.219m). The committee will also propose action against those who did not follow PPRA rules as pointed out in a PAC meeting held in May 2018 regarding audit paras for the financial year 2010-11, according to the Order. Corruption has been allegedly rampant in the Authority as anti-graft bodies including NAB, FIA have been probing many such cases involving the high ranking officers and officials. The corruption cases range from illegal appointments, illegal promotions, illegal allotment of plots, to procurement without following PPRA rules. Even former Chairmen of the CDA faced corruption charges and sent to jail — a reflection of the level of corrupt practices at the Authority. On 26 November 2018, NAB asked the CDA to provide it complete file record of Park Enclave Housing Society along with noting portion and details of total land procured and total plots allotted along with Layout Plan of Phase-I and II of the housing scheme in Islamabad. The Bureau has been in the process of complaint verification pertaining to the housing scheme scam.