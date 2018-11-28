Share:

The Awami Masail Committee has demanded Lahore Transport Company restore Route B-16 and increase number of buses on it. A large number of commuters face inconvenience due to unavailability of public transport on route B-16 from General Bus Stand, Azadi Chowk to Social Welfare Society via Mozang Adda, Ganga Ram Hospital, Siddique Trade Centre, Main Market Gulberg, and Model Town Main Market, stated the Committee. The abolition of e-card to travel from Speedo buses was also praised, stating the thousands of commuters would now take benefit from the buses which otherwise run empty of city routes as only e-card holder were able to travel from them. The LTC announced that every passengers will be able to travel from Speedo buses even without e-card after a week.