Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - In the wake of threat of terrorist attacks on Chinese, Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Khawar Shehzad and DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar visited a Chinese engineers' camp on Jhang Road near at Motorway (M-4) and inspected the security arrangements here the other day.

They directed the officials concerned to install steel fencing around the camp, and tighten the security around their camp and residential compound.

They also directed to lessen unnecessary movement of Chinese from their camps to avoid any untoward incident, and install more CCTV cameras in and outside the camp.