Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Tuesday made mandatory wearing of helmet by pillion rider on motorcycles with effect from December 1.

Earlier, the court has made wearing of helmet by the motorcyclists necessary but in the latest order the court has required the pillion rider to also wear the helmet for the safety purposes.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) told the court that appeared in the court day with the hitherto performance to implement the order about wearing helmet and obey the traffic rules. The CTO told the court that that over two lakh challans were made against the non wearing of the helmet and other violations of the traffic rules. The Court directed the CTO to also ensure the wheelers are fixed with side looking mirrors. The CTO said that the order of the court will be carried out in letter and spirit.

Court moved against detention of TLP leaders

A habeas petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court seeking recovery of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leaders including Khadim Hussain Rizvi, Pir Afzal Qadri and others from police custody. Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi will take up the habeas petition today.

The TLP leaders and activists had been taken into “protective custody” by police from Lahore as law enforcement agencies launched a massive crackdown.

Syed Zafar Hussain Gillani moved the habeas petition through Nabeel Javed Kahloon by making the Federal Interior Ministry, Punjab Home Department and Inspector General of Police Punjab respondents.

The petitioner submitted that the TLP leaders be recovered from the “illegal and unlawful custody” by declaring the act as illegal and unlawful in the eyes of law.

The petitioner stated that the law enforcers climbed the walls of the detunes’ homes on 24-11-18, and detained them at some unknown place whereas at the time of arrest no grounds of detention were supplied to the detunes.

The petitioner said he repeatedly requested the respondents to explain the reason of their detention but the officials of the respondents were not entertaining the legal request of the petitioner.

He further said that the respondents have neither issue any grounds of detention to the petitioner nor have informed him their whereabouts.

He pleaded that orders of arrest of the detainees are illegal, improper and without jurisdiction as no FIR or any complaint has been registered against them neither they are nominated in any criminal case. He said that they were arrested without any notification and without giving any opportunity of hearing at the time of their illegal arrest

He said Article 19-A of the constitution gives fundamental right of information to every citizen, whereas no information was provided to the detunes nor their mates.

He said the Article 10-A of the constitution gives fundamental right of fair trial to every accused person, whereas no such opportunity has been provided to the detunes before their arrest, He prayed for the recovery of the TLP leaders from the custody of the respondents by declaring the custody as illegal and unlawful. He also requested for an appropriate order to set TLP leaders free and declare any notification issued for their detention as null and void.

The government had admitted that Khadim Hussain Rizvi haD been taken into protective custody by police and shifted to a guest house. It also confirmed reports of the leader’s arrest.

The crackdown came ahead of Rizvi’s call to party members to observe martyrs’ day last Sunday. He had asked the workers and supporters to gather at Faizabad in the federal capital. Law enforcement personnel also took in custody TLYRA head Dr Asif Ashraf Jalali. Soon after the news of the arrest of the clerics spread, hundreds of activists of the two parties took to the streets and blocked many roads for traffic.

As severe clashes took place, Rangers took control of Lahore city’s major roads. Prior to the agitation, a police officer said, hundreds of trained police commandos and personnel of the anti-riot force were dispatched to the Multan Road after the information that violent activists of the TLP had held a senior police officer — Iqbal Town SP Syed Ali — hostage along with his guards.