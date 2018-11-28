Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Tuesday said that the provincial government is actively working to delineate a comprehensive culture policy. Addressing a meeting at Alhamra on Tuesday, the minister said that provision of quality entertainment, together with welfare of artists, is government’s responsibility. “We will be able to establish a positive narrative about us through promotion of our culture, which is based on peace and love,” he added.

He said the provincial government has taken several steps to develop information and cultural sectors as, he added, civilised societies are run through norms and principles. Enumerating the steps the provincial government has taken in the recent months, Chohan said that work on setting up of Alhamra School of Performing Art is ongoing at a fast pace. In addition to that, he added, health cards with a credit limit of Rs 400,000 are being issued to some 6,000 artists and their families under the Artists Support Fund across the province.

Similarly, he added the government would introduce “Voice of Punjab”, a musical talent hunt programme to promote new talent, especially young singers in the province. “The provincial government will fully commend the services of artists who bring a good name to the country on national and international level,” he added. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Information and Culture Bilal Ahmad Butt, Executive Director Alhamra Arts Council Ather Ali Khan, Executive Director Punjab Arts Council, Saman Rae, Director General PILAC, Sughra Sadaf, Director Art and Culture, Zulfikar Ali Zulfi, writer and director, Syed Noor, Muneeza Hashmi, and famous actors and actresses, Shaan, Ayesha Ali, Alvina, Raza Khan, and Rana Noman.

Strategy devised to achieve educational targets

Punjab Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has said that a comprehensive strategy has been devised to achieve the future educational targets.

He was speaking at a three-day provincial-level educational conference of Schools Education Department (SED) at the Quaid-e-Azam Academy of Education Development (QAED).

Deputy District Education Officers and Assistant Education Officers from across the province are taking part in the conference. Different educational matters and department affairs including educational roadmap would be reviewed at the moot.

The session was presided over by Provincial Minister Murad Raas and Secretary Schools Zafar Iqbal. Special Secretary Ghulam Farid, DG QAED Iqbal Hussain and others were also present.

Addressing the conference, Murad Raas said that promotion of education was prime agenda in the New Pakistan. He asked the field officers to play an active role in promotion of education and added Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was introducing positive changes through composite educational reforms.

In the light of 100-day agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the SED was continuously working to promote quality education in government schools. He said that a comprehensive plan was being implemented for capacity building of the field staff. He asked the field officers to bring out-of-school children back to government schools and speed up efforts for achieving the goal of hundred per cent enrollment.

Secretary Schools Zafar Iqbal also addressed the function.

Earlier, a delegation of teachers union called on Minister Murad Raas and apprised him about the problems being faced by the teacher community. They presented different proposals to solve problems of teachers.

The minister assured that their problems would be solved on priority basis, adding that a strategy had been given final shape in the light of the 100-day plan in this regard.