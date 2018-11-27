Share:

Rawalpindi-A 10-member armed gang of dacoits struck terror in Al-Noor Colony and several other areas of Police Station Sadiqabad while snatching cash, mobile phones, gold ornaments and other valuables from more than 17 shopkeepers, traders and women in the evening on Tuesday, official sources disclosed to The Nation. The same gang had also launched a massive looting spree in Trolley Ada and its suburbs on the previous Monday by looting cash and mobile phones from traders and snatching motorcycles on gunpoint. The dacoits managed to flee from the scene while displaying sophisticated weapons while leaving an impression that the police and Dolphin Force are non-existent. Similarly, armed dacoits also targeted a staffer of Daily Nawa-i-Waqt in limits of PS New Town, sources added. Police have badly failed in controlling the surge in dacoities. The traders have staged a massive protest demonstration against Sadiqabad police by blocking roads. They demanded Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi to take stern action against City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan and his subordinates who are seemingly in deep slumber while leaving the citizens on mercy of armed gangs.

According to sources, a gang of 10 robbers loaded with automatic weapons set up a looting stage in Al-Noor Colony and deprived dozens of shopkeepers, traders and women from cash, mobile phones, purses and gold ornaments on gunpoint. The dacoits kept looting the citizens for more than 30 minutes in the colony but neither police nor the Dolphin Force reached the scene. The dacoits fled from the scene after looting the citizens. Similarly, a gang of five armed dacoits stormed into a grocery store located at Qadeer Khan Road and took the owner and consumers hostage on gunpoint. The dacoits later collected Rs 0.5 million in cash and sped away on motorcycles, sources said. Meanwhile, another dacoity took place outside PS New Town in which two armed dacoits intercepted the Marketing Executive of Nawa-i-Waqt Group Mehmood Sarwar and snatched Rs 4000, 2 mobile phones, keys of a car, ATM, Debit Cards and CNIC. The dacoits managed to escape despite the presence of the police, sources said.

Meanwhile, the traders of Bandh Khanna Road staged a protest demonstration against the surge in dacoity incidents in limits of PS Sadiqabad. The protestors blocked the road for traffic by burning tyres. They chanted slogans against CPO, SP Rawal Division and SHO PS Sadiqabad. “We are being looted by dacoits on gunpoint round the clock but the CPO and his beleaguered force including the Dolphin Force are sleeping somewhere,” said Amir Khan, a trader, who was protesting against increasing incidents of dacoity. He said on Monday a gang of 15 dacoits launched a looting spree in Trolley Ada area and today the 12 member armed gang of dacoit’s mugged various residents and traders in Al-Noor Colony. Another trader Shehzad Mirza was of view that the police have failed in netting dacoits who are targeting the residents whenever they want. The traders demanded the CM and IG to take action against police bosses of Rawalpindi and to provide the traders with security. No police officer of Rawalpindi police was available for his comments on the looting spree launched by dacoits in limits of police stations Sadiqabad and New Town.