Share:

DUBAI - Alex Davies and Sam Hain scored half-centuries as England Lions drew level in their five-match one-day series against Pakistan A with a six-wicket victory in Dubai. Davies scored 76 and Hain hit 69 as Lewis Gregory’s side topped Pakistan A’s 289-7 with 17 balls in the bank to rebound from their 187-run thrashing in the series opener at the same venue on Sunday.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (30) and Joe Clarke (40) also contributed, before skipper Gregory (32no off 22) and Liam Livongstone (29no off 22 balls) eased England home.

Having chosen to bat first after winning the toss in Dubai, Pakistan were 55 for 2 before Mohammad Saad (117) and Pakistan A captain Mohammad Rizwan (98) shared a stand of 211 for the third wicket, before the hosts lost a cluster of wickets at the death.

That was broken when Saad was dismissed by mate Saqib Mahmood for 117, with Rizwan falling two runs short of his century after being bowled by Jamie Overton.

Lancashire paceman Saqib Mahmood (3-59) and Somerset seamer Jamie Overton (2-44) bagged five scalps between them, while Sussex spinner Danny Briggs conceded just 24 runs from his seven overs. The third game in the series takes place in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

England made a steady start in reply, and half-centuries from Davies (76) and Hain (69) helped the tourists keep in with a chance of overhauling the total. The chase faltered slightly after their respective departures, but Livingstone and Lions captain Lewis Gregory (32 not out) saw them home comfortably. Livingstone hit nine runs of the 47th over and then got the winning runs in the 48th. The third match of the five-match series is on Thursday.